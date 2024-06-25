Liverpool weather: Heat warning issued as city prepares for hottest day of the year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued health warnings as Liverpool prepares for the hottest day of the year.
The heat-health alerts cover eight English regions, including the North West, as scorching temperatures are set to rise across the country. The yellow warnings - in place until 6.00pm on Thursday (June 26) - mean that vulnerable groups may be affected by the heat, potentially placing increased pressure on NHS services such as GPs and ambulances.
The Met Office predict temperatures will hit 26°C on Wednesday (June 26) beating the 24°C recorded in Liverpool on Monday. The hottest part of the day is forecast to be late afternoon and the pollen count will also be ‘very high’.
While Mark Sidaway, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, says the weather this week ‘does not look particularly exceptional or extreme’, UV levels will be high and Britons are encouraged to take care when enjoying the sunshine.
Temperatures will significantly drop as the week continues, with the weekend set for ‘fresher’ and ‘breezy’ conditions with a high of 17°C.
Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Tuesday, June 25: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 20°C
- ⛅ Wednesday, June 26: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 26°C
- ⛅ Thursday, June 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18°C
- ☁️ Friday, June 28: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Saturday, June 30: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 17°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.