Merseyside is set to experience the hottest day of the year as the mini-heatwave continues.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued health warnings as Liverpool prepares for the hottest day of the year.

The heat-health alerts cover eight English regions, including the North West, as scorching temperatures are set to rise across the country. The yellow warnings - in place until 6.00pm on Thursday (June 26) - mean that vulnerable groups may be affected by the heat, potentially placing increased pressure on NHS services such as GPs and ambulances.

People enjoying the warm weather on Crosby Beach during the 2020 heatwave. Is there more to come for Liverpudlians? | Getty Images

The Met Office predict temperatures will hit 26°C on Wednesday (June 26) beating the 24°C recorded in Liverpool on Monday. The hottest part of the day is forecast to be late afternoon and the pollen count will also be ‘very high’.

While Mark Sidaway, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, says the weather this week ‘does not look particularly exceptional or extreme’, UV levels will be high and Britons are encouraged to take care when enjoying the sunshine.

Temperatures will significantly drop as the week continues, with the weekend set for ‘fresher’ and ‘breezy’ conditions with a high of 17°C.

The sun shines bright at Sefton Park as revellers fire up their BBQs. | Image: Dominic Raynor

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool