Liverpool weather: heavy showers but Met Office predict sunshine for Grand National

WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

By Emily Bonner
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:33 am

It's looking overcast at the start of the week for us here and there will be some rain with the exception of St Helens where it remains dry. Highs of 13 °C

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's not a very pleasant picture for us, with patchy rain. There's an 80% chance of showers in Birkenhead. Highs of 12 °C

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And looking at the five day forecast now, and we're seeing plenty of April showers.

It is of course the Grand National Festival this week at Aintree so I know a lot of you will be keeping a close eye on the weather.

By Ladies day on Friday we are seeing sunshine and for the bog race on Saturday it's looking sunny too, though there is a 33% chance of rain, temperatures reaching highs of 9 °C.

LiverpoolMet OfficeSt Helens