Liverpool and Manchester airports close runways as snow hits UK

Liverpool and Manchester Airports have been forced to close their runways as heavy snow hit the UK.

Manchester Airport said at 7am it prioritised the safety of staff and passengers and was working to clear runways ‘as quickly as possible’ but was being hampered by heavy snow.

Liverpool Airport said teams were ‘teams are working hard to clear the runway’ and will provide an update later this morning.

It comes after heavy snowfall hit large parts of the UK overnight.

The Met Office had amber alerts in place warning of disruption.