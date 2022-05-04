WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it looks like rain, with a 44% chance of patchy showers over Liverpool. Temperatures reaching highs of 14°C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and it's staying dry over St Helens, elsewhere it's looking overcast, we could see the odd shower. Warming up a bit again, highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and we're not expecting a very sunny week. There's plenty of cloud around and with that we're likely to see some patchy showers across the region. Temperatures staying in the mid to high teens for the most part.

By Sunday, it's looking cloudy but dry with highs of 15°C.