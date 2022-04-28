WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the week, it looks like it'll stay dry and sunny though it will be partly cloudy over St Helens. Temperatures reaching highs of 15°C.

As we move into the weekend, it's staying dry and there'll be plenty of sunshine around for us too, with the exception of Southport where it'll be partly cloudy. Highs of 18°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking at the five day forecast now, and it's a pretty pleasant picture.

After a dry and sunny end to the working week though, the weekend could potentially bring us some wet weather.