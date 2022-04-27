WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry with plenty of sunshine for us too, apart from Chester where we could see some clouds. Temperatures reaching highs of 17 °C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and it remains dry and sunny with the exception of Southport where we could see some clouds. Staying nice and warm too with highs of 17 °C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and things are starting to really warm up for us again, mainly staying in the high teens.

You can expect plenty of sunshine so grab your sunnies and ditch the coat this week. However as we go into the weekend things could be on the turn.