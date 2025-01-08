Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office is warning of hazardous conditions as snow and ice continue to cause disruption in Merseyside.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in force until 12.00pm, covering Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley and Halton, as leftover snow turns becomes icy stretches and temperatures drop to as low as -4°C.

While Wednesday and Thursday will be largely dry, the weather service is warning of ‘severe frost’ and ‘freezing fog’, with parts of Wirral and Sefton experiencing the chilliest temperatures.

Much of the heavy snow in Liverpool city centre has now cleared, however, Wirral is facing thick, frozen snow. As a result, many schools across the peninsula remain closed for health and safety reasons.

Merseyrail services are also facing disruption, with the New Brighton, West Kirby, Chester and Ellesmere Port lines impacted by cancellations and early terminations. Full details can be found here.

As we near the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise and there will be a small chance of hill snow on higher ground.

Snow coats roads in Anfield. | Courtney Neary

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

Wednesday, January 8: Yellow weather warning for ice. High of 3°C. Low of -2°C.

Yellow weather warning for ice. High of 3°C. Low of -2°C. Thursday, January 9: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 4°C. Low of -2°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 4°C. Low of -2°C. Friday, January 10: Cloudy. High of 2°C. Low of 1°C.

Cloudy. High of 2°C. Low of 1°C. Saturday, January 11: Overcast. High of 5°C. Low of 2°C.

Overcast. High of 5°C. Low of 2°C. Sunday, January 12: Cloudy. High of 7°C. Low of 5°C.