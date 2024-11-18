Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows snow falling in Merseyside, with roads and cars covered in a layer of snow.

Footage shows snow falling in Merseyside on Monday evening (November 18).

The snow, which began at around 8.30pm, coated roads and cars, as girt lorries continued to treat streets.

In the footage, taken in Litherland, a layer of snow can be seen starting to form on pavements, as vehicles drive cautiously on the slushy roads.

Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for snow and ice are in place until Wednesday (November 20). The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts.

The Met Office says most of the snow will accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres. Some snow will settle to lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove more disruptive.

Dan Suri, a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night. The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south. Updates to the warnings throughout the week are likely, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”