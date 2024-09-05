Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could see one final day of glorious conditions and sultry temperatures.

Summer isn’t quite over yet but as it draws to a conclusion, many Liverpool residents have been left wondering if the city even saw a summer at all after enduring dreary conditions and a sparse amount of sunshine.

While national newspaper talk of a ‘heatwave’ is well wide of the mark, Liverpool could see one final day of glorious conditions and sultry temperatures before the leaves begin to fall off golden brown trees and pumpkin spice lattes take over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office, hot and ‘humid’ conditions are expected across the North West on Friday (September 6), with temperatures in Liverpool reaching 26°C. Bright sunshine is expected from 7.00am until 7.00pm, with clouds throughout the evening.

A bright and sunny Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Saturday (September 7) and Sunday (September 8), will see temperatures drop to 23°C and 21°C retrospectively but, sunny intervals will make an appearance throughout the weekend. Next week will start to feel autumnal, with temperatures falling to as low as 14°C and light rain expected.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Thursday, September 5: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by lunchtime. High of 20°C

Sunny intervals changing to overcast by lunchtime. High of 20°C ☀️ Friday September 6: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 26°C

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 26°C ⛅ Saturday, September 7 : Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 23°C

: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 23°C ⛅ Sunday, September 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 21°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 21°C ☁️ Monday, September 9: Cloudy. High of 18°C