Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool enjoyed an unexpectedly hot and sunny Tuesday as temperatures of just over 22°C were recorded by the Merseyside Weather Station, and the region is forecast to be hotter than Athens at the weekend.

Following a lull in the weather on Wednesday and Thursday, when cloud cover and some early morning mist will see highs of only 17°C, temperatures will rise considerably once again towards the end of the working week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office forecasts Liverpool will be hotter than parts of Greece as the mercury hits 21°C on Friday and 22°C on Saturday, when the city will bask in spring sunshine. The Greek capital Athens will be one or two degrees cooler over the same period.

The Met Office says there will be ‘plenty of warm sunshine and lots of dry weather’ as high pressure dominates the rest of the week in Merseyside. However, the meteorological experts warn that rain and cooler temperatures will return following the warm weekend.

“Sunday will likely be the last widely dry and fine day for a while,” the Met Office says. “After Sunday, the weather is expected to switch back to become changeable across the country, with further spells of rain and showers expected.

People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Image

“It is also possible that rain will be heavy at times, and any showers could turn thundery. Temperatures are also expected to fall closer to average for May.”

Met Office five day forecast for Liverpool