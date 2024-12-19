Discover what the Met Office has to say about Liverpool's weather on Christmas Day and whether you can expect a white Christmas this year.

Wintry landscapes are often associated with Christmas but the UK hasn’t experienced a widespread ‘white Christmas’ in fifteen years, and we are actually more likely to see snow between January and March than December.

This doesn’t stop us dreaming of waking up to a blanket of snow on December 25 though. But, could Liverpool see a white Christmas this year? With just six days to go until the big day, the Met Office has issued its verdict.

What is a white Christmas?

According to the Met Office, a ‘white Christmas’ is defined by one snowflake to falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day, somewhere in the UK. Technically, 2023 was the last 'white Christmas' due to this definition, however, the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010 with snow on the ground at 83% of the Met Office's stations - the highest amount ever recorded.

Will Liverpool have a white Christmas in 2024?

While wintry showers are expected this weekend in central and northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western parts of England, settled conditions are expected from Christmas Eve.

Discussing the forecast, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.” He added that Christmas Day is likely to be “settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority”.

In Liverpool, it looks set to be overcast, with a small chance of rain and temperatures reaching 13°C.

