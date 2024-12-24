Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Find out what Liverpool’s weather has in store for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.

Christmas is almost here and it is set to be one of the mildest on record, with forecasters predicting warm temperatures and dry conditions across much of the country. But what will it be like in Liverpool?

According to the Met Office, the chance of rain is very low on Christmas Eve with mild conditions and cloudy skies. The temperature will hover between 10°C and 13°C, remaining mild overnight.

Christmas Day will see much of the same with a less than 5% chance of rain - ideal for a Christmas Day walk - and temperatures remaining in double figures throughout the evening and overnight.

If you’re planning on braving the Boxing Day sales, you’ll be pleased to know it is expected to be dry, with a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Will Liverpool have a white Christmas in 2024?

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.” He added that Christmas Day is likely to be “settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority”.

Met Office Christmas weather forecast for Liverpool

Christmas Eve (December 24): Overcast. High of 13°C. Low of 10°C.

Overcast. High of 13°C. Low of 10°C. Christmas Day (December 25): Overcast. High of 12°C. Low of 10°C.

Overcast. High of 12°C. Low of 10°C. Boxing Day (December 26): Overcast. High of 11°C. Low of 9°C.