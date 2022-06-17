WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Thursday and the mercury is set to rise further on Friday, according to Met Office.

Parts of London hit 29°C, but what’s the forecast for Merseyside?

Towards the end of the week, and It's looking really sunny. We're seeing the height of that heatwave we've been enjoying, with temperatures climbing up as high as 26°C in places.

As we move into the weekend, it's getting a little cooler - highs of 18°C though it will remain very sunny with the exception of Southport where it's looking partly cloudy.

And looking at the five day forecast now and after that really hot weather, it will be cooling down for us though not getting too chilly.