Forecasters have warned of ‘treacherous’ conditions for many parts of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet on Wednesday night.

The cold spell is not over in Liverpool just yet, with a fresh ice and snow warning sounded for Merseyside by the Met Office . The “yellow” level warning, which will remain in place until 12pm on Thursday (January 18) also affects other parts of North West.

The Met Office is urging people in these areas to take extra care over the next few days, as icy patches on untreated roads, payments and cycle paths may cause injuries from falls or accidents. Travel services may also be affected with longer journey times by road, buses and trains.

After a relatively mild Christmas and New Year, Liverpool is bracing for another cold front - temperatures could dip as low as -2°C on Wednesday night, with another cold and frosty start on Thursday. But forecasters say temperatures should recover into the weekend, during which we could see brighter and drier conditions.

Aidan McGivern, Met Office meteorologist, warned of “treacherous” conditions ahead, adding: “There’s likely to be wintry showers in Scotland, Northern Ireland, north west England and Wales, and it looks like this will be a mixture of rain, sleet and snow with some hail in places as well.”

Weather forecast for Liverpool

Today (Wednesday, January 18) it will be cold and frosty, but a mostly dry and largely sunny day. However, it will be windier than recent days, especially around the coat. Feeling particularly cold, with a maximum temperature of 6 °C, dipping as low as -2°C overnight.

Thursday (January 19) will see another cold and frosty start, and it will be mostly cloudy for a time with wintry showers, although it will come drier and brighter throughout the day. It will be “chilly, and a little breezy” at times.