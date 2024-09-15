Met Office issues yellow weather warning for 'widespread fog' covering parts of Merseyside
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as ‘widespread fog’ is set to cover large swatches of the North West.
The weather warning will be in force between 5.00am and 10.00am on Monday (September 16) and currently covers parts of Knowsley, Halton and St Helens, with Sefton, Wirral and most of Liverpool unaffected. However, the Met Office says members of the public should ‘be prepared’ for the warnings to change.
In a statement, the weather service said: “It is looking like one of the first occasions in autumn 2024 when we will see more widespread fog developing overnight and lasting well into the morning. Some of this could be quite dense, making journey times longer.”
People are advised to check road conditions before driving, leave extra journey time, know how to switch fog lights on and be aware that bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may be affected.
The full list of affected areas is as follows:
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Cheshire East
- Cheshire West and Chester
- Greater Manchester
- Halton
- Lancashire
- Merseyside
- Warrington
- Flintshire
- Wrexham
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Telford and Wrekin
- West Midlands
