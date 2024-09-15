Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office says members of the public should ‘be prepared’ for the warnings to change.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as ‘widespread fog’ is set to cover large swatches of the North West.

The weather warning will be in force between 5.00am and 10.00am on Monday (September 16) and currently covers parts of Knowsley, Halton and St Helens, with Sefton, Wirral and most of Liverpool unaffected. However, the Met Office says members of the public should ‘be prepared’ for the warnings to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow weather alert covers parts of Merseyside including Knowsley and St Helens. | Met Office

In a statement, the weather service said: “It is looking like one of the first occasions in autumn 2024 when we will see more widespread fog developing overnight and lasting well into the morning. Some of this could be quite dense, making journey times longer.”

People are advised to check road conditions before driving, leave extra journey time, know how to switch fog lights on and be aware that bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may be affected.

The full list of affected areas is as follows:

Blackburn with Darwen

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

Flintshire

Wrexham

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Telford and Wrekin

West Midlands