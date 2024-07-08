Liverpool weather: Heavy rain and thunder to batter Merseyside - Met Office forecast for week ahead
It’s a sunny start to the week in Liverpool, with blue skies, sunshine and the odd cloud. But, the lovely conditions aren’t expected to last with heavy rain and thunder on the cards.
According to the Met Office, heavy rain will batter much of Merseyside on Tuesday (July 9) morning, with the ‘odd rumble of thunder’. The rain will be ‘persistent at times’ with ‘unsettled’ conditions across the north west.
As the week continues, residents can expect gloomy weather, with rain and cloud, and little sunshine breaking through. By Friday lunchtime sunny intervals are expected, though light rain is forecast over the weekend.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Monday, July 8: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High of 21°C
- 🌧️ Tuesday, July 9: Heavy rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 22°C
- 🌧️ Wednesday, July 10: Overcast changing to light rain by late morning. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Thursday, July 11: Cloudy. High of 16°C
- ☁️ Friday, July 12: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 17°C
