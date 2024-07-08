Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office predicts ‘unsettled’ conditions across Liverpool and Merseyside.

It’s a sunny start to the week in Liverpool, with blue skies, sunshine and the odd cloud. But, the lovely conditions aren’t expected to last with heavy rain and thunder on the cards.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain will batter much of Merseyside on Tuesday (July 9) morning, with the ‘odd rumble of thunder’. The rain will be ‘persistent at times’ with ‘unsettled’ conditions across the north west.

As the week continues, residents can expect gloomy weather, with rain and cloud, and little sunshine breaking through. By Friday lunchtime sunny intervals are expected, though light rain is forecast over the weekend.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool