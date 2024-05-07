Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mixed Bank Holiday weather ended with a Met Office yellow alert for thunderstorms in some parts of Merseyside, but the region is set to bask in sunshine this week as temperatures steadily climb towards the weekend.

The warm weather is forecast to hit 22°C in Liverpool on Friday and Saturday, although the city will enjoy sunny intervals for the majority of the week. BBC Weather predicts highs of 19°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and a sunny Thursday before peaking at the weekend.

The Met Office forecasts the high to be one degree lower at 21°C on Saturday, although agree there will be ‘plenty of warm sunshine’. The national weather experts’ prediction for Thursday to Sunday states: "High pressure dominates for the rest of the week, bringing settled conditions and lots of dry weather.”

BBC weather says it will be: “Largely cloudy for most with the odd light shower for the first half of Friday. Cloud will begin to break up in the afternoon. Dry and fine on Saturday. Becoming very warm through the period.”

Both forecasters agree that temperatures will rise through the week and that Saturday will be the day to get out there and enjoy the sunshine before rain and cloud returns on Sunday.

