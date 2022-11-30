The Met Office has answered the all important question - will there be a white Christmas in Liverpool?

As temperatures in Liverpool and across the United Kingdom continue to plummet to wintery and chillier levels, all signs are beginning to point to a frosty festive season. Hopes are rising that the city might finally see a white Christmas.

Much to the disappointment of many though, the Met Office’s first long-range weather forecast for Christmas has rubbished any chance of snow in 2022. Instead, Liverpool is set to bear the brunt of cold but dry conditions.

White Christmas hopefuls will can take solace in the fact that temperatures will be at a similar level to which snowfall occurs. So, you never know. Here’s how the weather is looking for December.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool in December

Thursday, December 1 - Tuesday, December 13

The Met Office predicts that the beginning of December will be cold, dreary and cloudy in Liverpool. Thursday will see the start of overcast weather that will hit the city over the course of the first week or so. There will be brief sunny spells in the early afternoon, though the remainder of this period will see chillier temperatures no thanks to regular strong gusts of easterly winds. Highs of 7C expected.

Wednesday, 14 December - Wednesday, 28 December

The Met Office said: “Confidence is low for this period, but overall settled and relatively dry weather is more likely than stormy weather. At this time of year frost and fog are common, and the chance of these, along with below-normal temperatures and spells of wintry precipitation, is slightly higher than usual. Conversely, heavy rain and strong winds are less likely than in a typical December.”

Will Liverpool see snow this weekend? Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty.

When was the last white Christmas in Liverpool?

