After a wet and windy April, Liverpool is set to bask in sunshine on Thursday as the clouds clear and the temperature reaches 20°C. But, will the lovely weather remain throughout the bank holiday weekend?

Sadly, the chance of beer garden weather looks unlikely, with the temperature dropping to a high of 13°C on Friday, and 15°C from Saturday through to Monday. According to the Met Office, Liverpool and the north west should expect ‘changeable’ conditions throughout the bank holiday weekend with ‘longer spells of rain at times, mixed in with some sunshine’.