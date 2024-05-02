Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast for May bank holiday weekend - will it be sunny?
After a wet and windy April, Liverpool is set to bask in sunshine on Thursday as the clouds clear and the temperature reaches 20°C. But, will the lovely weather remain throughout the bank holiday weekend?
Sadly, the chance of beer garden weather looks unlikely, with the temperature dropping to a high of 13°C on Friday, and 15°C from Saturday through to Monday. According to the Met Office, Liverpool and the north west should expect ‘changeable’ conditions throughout the bank holiday weekend with ‘longer spells of rain at times, mixed in with some sunshine’.
Nothing is set in stone though, with the Met Office stating weather details for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday are still ‘fairly uncertain’.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Thursday, May 2: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 20°C. Low of 12°C
- 🌧️ Friday, May 3: Overcast changing to heavy rain in the afternoon. High of 13°C. Low of 10°C
- ☁️ Saturday, May 4: Overcast. High of 15°C. Low of 10°C
- 🌧️ Sunday, May 5: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C
- ☁️ Monday, May 6: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C
