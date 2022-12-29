Here’s the weather forecast for Liverpool on New Year’s Eve if you’re planning on celebrating outdoors.

As we bid farewell to 2022 this weekend, many people in Liverpool are wondering if the unsettled weather from earlier this week will interfere with their plans to usher in the new year. If you have any outdoor activities planned for this weekend, you should check out ahead of time whether the weather will be on your side.

Fireworks displays will be held in a number of UK locations, including Liverpool, to ring in the new year as the clock strikes midnight. According to the Met Office, most of the UK will be met by heavy rain or showers, as well as strong gusts as people celebrate the new year, but this does not appear to be the case in the North West.

The city’s outlook predicts that it will avoid the rain this weekend, so your plans to celebrate the new year may go ahead as planned. Here is the complete weather forecast for the weekend, so you can see if you need to prepare your umbrellas and raincoats.

Liverpool weather forecast ahead of New Year’s Eve weekend

Friday, December 30 weather forecast

According to the Met Office , Liverpool will see rain spreading across the region through the morning, but it will clear to brighter spells and showers for the afternoon. It will then remain clear at least until midnight, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

New Year’s Eve weather forecast

Saturday begins with light rain at 6am, which continues until 9am. The remainder of the night and the following day will be free of rain, so your evening celebration will not be interrupted by any unsettled weather.

New Year’s Day weather forecast

The Met Office says Sunday will see some sunny spells and remain dry for the rest of the day with a maximum temperature of 7C.

