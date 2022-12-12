Liverpool was one of a number of cities in the UK that saw snowfall over the last few days in the lead up to Christmas 2022.

Christmas weather arrived Merseyside over the weeken as Liverpool was hit by snow. The Met Officeweather forecast for the week ahead answers that all important question - will it snow again in Liverpool?

Wintery conditions struck the UK as snow, ice, and freezing fog swept the nation, causing widespread disruption to travel. Delayed trains, motorway collisions, and flight cancellations occurred and forecasters warn chilly weather will continue.

Merseyrail have warned that the freezing conditions are causing a number of issues on their rail network. Services may be disrupted throughout Monday and passengers are advised to check for service issues before travelling.

The Met Office has already issued Liverpool and the surrounding North West region with a number of weather warnings recently, with one for ice and fog currently in place until 11am on Monday morning. Experts warn that temperatures could drop as low as -15℃ which would make it the lowest temperature in the UK since February 2021. In Liverpool, freezing temperatures could fall as low as -8℃ overnight.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10C or lower in isolated spots. Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year. There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England."

What is the weather outlook for Liverpool this week and will the Merseyside city see the return of snow? Here is everything you need to know.

Liverpool Met Office weather forecast for the week

Will Liverpool see snow this weekend? Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty.