Christmas weather arrived Merseyside over the weeken as Liverpool was hit by snow. The Met Officeweather forecast for the week ahead answers that all important question - will it snow again in Liverpool?
Wintery conditions struck the UK as snow, ice, and freezing fog swept the nation, causing widespread disruption to travel. Delayed trains, motorway collisions, and flight cancellations occurred and forecasters warn chilly weather will continue.
Merseyrail have warned that the freezing conditions are causing a number of issues on their rail network. Services may be disrupted throughout Monday and passengers are advised to check for service issues before travelling.
The Met Office has already issued Liverpool and the surrounding North West region with a number of weather warnings recently, with one for ice and fog currently in place until 11am on Monday morning. Experts warn that temperatures could drop as low as -15℃ which would make it the lowest temperature in the UK since February 2021. In Liverpool, freezing temperatures could fall as low as -8℃ overnight.
Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to -10C or lower in isolated spots. Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year. There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England."
What is the weather outlook for Liverpool this week and will the Merseyside city see the return of snow? Here is everything you need to know.
Liverpool Met Office weather forecast for the week
- Monday, December 12: yellow weather warning in place for ice and fog until 11am, expected to be dry but chilly all day with sunny intervals and lows of -3℃ - no snow expected
- Tuesday, December 13: cloudy and overcast for most of the day with chilly conditions expected to continue with lows of -1℃ - no snow expected
- Wednesday, December 14: clear skies all day with some sunshine expected as well as chilly conditions with lows of -1℃ - no snow expected
- Thursday, December 15: clear skies all day with outbreaks of sunshine and chilly temperatures with lows of 1℃ - no snow expected
- Friday, December 16: cloudy all day with chilly conditions expected to continue with lows of 1℃ - no snow expected
- Saturday, December 17: cloudy all day with temperatures expected to get less chilly with lows of 4℃ - no snow expected
- Sunday, December 18: cloudy start changing to heavy rainfall for the remainder of the day which is at its heaviest at 12pm, similar temperatures to Saturday with lows of 4℃ - no snow expected