Liverpool weather: Met Office reveals when hottest day will be as heatwave arrives
It’s been a stop-start summer when it comes to sunshine and warm weather. We have certainly had more than our fair share of rain on Merseyside this year. But Liverpool will bask in soaring temperatures this week as a high pressure brings a heatwave to the UK.
The experts at the Met Office predict temperatures will hit 26°C in Liverpool on Monday and say the weather will become ‘increasingly warm’ as the week progresses.
Parts of the country could see the hottest day of the year as an Iberian plume hits our shores. In a statement, the Met Office said: “Conditions look to turn increasingly warm, or even hot ... It is possible some places may reach heatwave criteria.”
An official heatwave occurs when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies from county to county, for Merseyside it is 25°C.
Temperatures are set to peak in Liverpool at 28°C on Wednesday, but with Tuesday currently forecast to hit highs of around 23°C it will be a close to hit the official heatwave criteria. However, at this point in the summer, I expect we are all more than happy to enjoy a ‘mini heatwave’.
The Met Office say the weather will stay fine and settled with largely bright skies over the next few days with ‘periods of strong sunshine’. There is a small chance of scattered showers by Thursday but sunny intervals will continue into Friday, when we could still see temperatures of 24°C.
Met Office five day forecast for Liverpool
- ☀️ Monday, July 29 - Sunny. High 26°C. Low 14°C
- ☀️ Tuesday, July 30 - Sunny intervals. High 23°C. Low 15°C
- 🌤️ Wednesday, July 31 - Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High 28°C. Low 17°C
- ☀️ Thursday, August 1 - Sunny intervals. High 23°C. Low 16°C
- 🌤️ Friday, August 2 - Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High 24°C. Low 15°C
