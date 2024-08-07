Temperatures are set to soar this weekend after a mild start to August.

The Met Office says hot weather is ‘on the horizon’ as much of the country is set to experience scorching temperatures.

Liverpool has seen a fairly disappointing summer so far, with temperatures below average and many cloudy, wet days. This weekend, however, looks promising, with the temperature set to rise to almost 30°C.

According to the Met Office, the hottest conditions will be in the south of the country, with North America’s Tropical Storm Debby allowing ‘hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week’.

The south and south east are likely to experience temperatures of more than 30°C and, while Liverpool won’t be quite as warm, the city could see the temperature rise to 27°C on Sunday (August 11). Sadly, the mini heatwave won’t last long, with the Met Office predicting temperatures in the low 20s at the start of next week.

Discussing next week’s forecast, the weather agency said: “As we move through next week, the weather is likely to remain changeable, with frontal systems occasionally moving eastward from the Atlantic. Between these bands of rain, the weather will likely be quite pleasant with warm sunshine, although there may be some scattered afternoon showers in places.”

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

