Liverpool weather: City set for hottest day of the year as mini heatwave continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool could be set to enjoy its hottest day this year as the weekend sunshine continues into the working week. Revellers at The Waterfront festival and Africa Oye in Sefton Park basked in the summer weather on Saturday and Sunday and it is set get even warmer in the city.
The Met Office forecast temperatures will hit 24°C on Monday (June 24), beating the 23°C recorded in Liverpool on multiple days during the mini heatwave at the start of May. After a sunny start to the day, temperatures are expected to peak at around 4pm, when a small amount of cloud cover arrives over Liverpool.
Meanwhile, the Merseyside Weather Station, based in Bebington, recorded a high of 25.4°C at noon, on Monday, in neighbouring Wirral.
In Liverpool, Tuesday will start cloudy and change to sunny intervals by late morning, but the city will enjoy highs of around 20°C. Wednesday will again see the thermometer rocket up to a potential 24°C at around 4pm, before patchy cloud returns late in the afternoon.
The weather for the week is then expected to tail off before a dry, but cloudy, weekend.
Met Office five day forecast for Liverpool
- ☀️ Monday, June 24: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.High of 24°C
- ⛅ Tuesday, June 25: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 20°C
- ⛅ Wednesday, June 26: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. High of 24°C
- 🌦️ Thursday, June 27: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 19°C
- ⛅ Friday, June 28: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 17°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.