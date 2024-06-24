Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weather experts at the Met Office predict temperatures will beat the 23°C we enjoyed in May.

Liverpool could be set to enjoy its hottest day this year as the weekend sunshine continues into the working week. Revellers at The Waterfront festival and Africa Oye in Sefton Park basked in the summer weather on Saturday and Sunday and it is set get even warmer in the city.

The Met Office forecast temperatures will hit 24°C on Monday (June 24), beating the 23°C recorded in Liverpool on multiple days during the mini heatwave at the start of May. After a sunny start to the day, temperatures are expected to peak at around 4pm, when a small amount of cloud cover arrives over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside Weather Station, based in Bebington, recorded a high of 25.4°C at noon, on Monday, in neighbouring Wirral.

In Liverpool, Tuesday will start cloudy and change to sunny intervals by late morning, but the city will enjoy highs of around 20°C. Wednesday will again see the thermometer rocket up to a potential 24°C at around 4pm, before patchy cloud returns late in the afternoon.

People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Image | Getty Images

The weather for the week is then expected to tail off before a dry, but cloudy, weekend.

Met Office five day forecast for Liverpool