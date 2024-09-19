This week’s warm weather will continue over the weekend with temperatures as high as 24°C forecast for Saturday.

We all thought this year’s stop-start summer had finally come to a spluttering halt when fog warnings were issued earlier this week but Liverpool is set to enjoy more warm weather before the Autumn chill sets in.

Blue skies and sunshine mean temperatures could reach as high as 23°C on Thursday and the balmy weather is set to continue into the start of next week, when the mercury could drop as low as 7°C overnight.

But for now, we have a warm weekend to look forward to and people across the region can continue to enjoy the above average temperatures and clear skies that have led to some wonderful sunsets and clear views of the supermoon this week.

The average temperature for September last year was just over 15°C, but the experts at the Met Office forecast temperatures could peak at 24°C on Saturday.

However, the long range weather forecast is not so appealing. From Monday September 23 to Wednesday October 2 the Met Office predict: “Showers with the potential for some longer spells of rain, heavy and perhaps thundery at times, will affect parts of England and Wales at first, especially in the south but tending to ease away to the southeast by the end of Tuesday.

“Elsewhere, generally settled conditions prevailing, albeit with low cloud and drizzle along North Sea coasts in particular; away from here, most places will experience above average temperatures during this period.

A beautiful landscape shot of the sunset at Crosby Beach. | NW_Photographer - stock.adobe.com

“A short-lived quieter spell of weather is possible then possible, before a transition to a more unsettled, mobile westerly pattern is most likely by midweek and beyond, with spells of wind and rain in many areas, but perhaps interspersed with occasional drier and brighter interludes.”

Met Office five day forecast for Liverpool

☀️ Thursday , September 19: Sunny. High of 23°C. Low of 12°C.

, September 19: Sunny. High of 23°C. Low of 12°C. ⛅ Friday, September 20: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 23°C. Low of 12°C.

September 20: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 23°C. Low of 12°C. ⛅ Saturday , September 21: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening. High of 24°C. Low of 12°C.

, September 21: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening. High of 24°C. Low of 12°C. ⛅ Sunday , September 22: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 23°C. Low of 11°C.

, September 22: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 23°C. Low of 11°C. ☁️ Monday, September 23: Cloudy. High of 20°C. Low of 9°C.