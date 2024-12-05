An amber ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued for Merseyside as Storm Darragh brings wind gusts of up 80 mph.

According to the Met Office, the “potentially damaging” winds associated with Storm Darragh will hit Merseyside this weekend, bringing a “good chance” of power cuts, damage to buildings, falling trees and “danger to life”.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in force across Liverpool and Merseyside from 3.00pm on Thursday (December 5), until 3.00am on Friday (December 6). The Met Office warns Storm Darragh will bring disruption and “strong and gusty winds” with delays to public transport likely.

A yellow alert for rain will also be in force from 2.00pm to 6.00pm on Thursday. The alerts cover the whole Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton.

From 3.00pm on Friday until 6.00am on Sunday (December 8), the wind alert will cover Merseyside once again, with the worst conditions expected on Saturday (December 7). An amber alert will be in force until 3.00am until 9.00pm, with the Met Office warning that “injuries and danger to life is likely” from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The weather service added: “Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected. Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life. Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard.”

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Thursday, December, 5: Yellow weather warning for wind and rain. High of 13°C. Low of 7°C.

Yellow weather warning for wind and rain. High of 13°C. Low of 7°C. Friday, December 6: Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 9°C. Low of 5°C.

Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 9°C. Low of 5°C. Saturday, December 7: Amber weather warning for wind. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C.

Amber weather warning for wind. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C. Sunday, December 8: Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 7°C. Low of 3°C.

Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 7°C. Low of 3°C. Monday, December 9: Party cloudy changing to sunny. High of 7°C. Low of 2°C.

