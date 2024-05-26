Liverpool weather: Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms and 'lightning strikes'
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Met Office weather warning is in force across Liverpool and Merseyside today (Sunday, May 26) as thunderstorms are set to batter the region. The yellow alert is in force from 12.00pm until 8.00pm, and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Halton and Knowsley.
According to the Met Office, ‘slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places’ and there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes’.
The weather service added that there could be ‘difficult driving conditions’ and ‘road closures’ as well as the ‘slight chance’ that power cuts may occur.
The worst conditions are expected between 3.00pm and 5.00pm on Sunday, with lighter rain and sunny spells in the evening. Bank holiday Monday will start with light showers but they should dry up around lunchtime and Merseyside could enjoy some sunny spells into the evening, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 16°C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.