A weather alert will be in place until Sunday evening.

A Met Office weather warning is in force across Liverpool and Merseyside today (Sunday, May 26) as thunderstorms are set to batter the region. The yellow alert is in force from 12.00pm until 8.00pm, and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Halton and Knowsley.

According to the Met Office, ‘slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places’ and there is ‘a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes’.

The weather service added that there could be ‘difficult driving conditions’ and ‘road closures’ as well as the ‘slight chance’ that power cuts may occur.