White Christmas in Liverpool for the first time in years? It’s looking more and more likely as temperatures take a nosedive

Will Liverpool enjoy a White Christmas for the first time in years, or at least a festive flurry over the holidays? As temperatures plummet thanks to a blast of Arctic air currently enveloping the UK, it seems more and more likely we could see the white stuff falling over the city in December.

According to the Met Office , Liverpool is not set to see any snow this week - but it will be cold with widespread frost. In fact, temperatures could dip as low as -8 °C tonight (December 8).

Friday morning (December 9) will begin on a “cold and frosty, but sunny” front, with a “small chance” of wintry showers towards coastal areas. The weekend paints a similar picture - it will remain “cold and mainly dry” with spells of sunshine and possible “wintry showers”.

There will be “widespread and sharp frosts” in the city overnight, perhaps with “icy patches”. Temperatures are not expected to rise above 2°C during this time, so be sure to wrap up warm if you’re out and about.

Met Office Meteorologist Claire Nasir said: “The source of the air across the UK is coming from the Arctic, hence why it will remain bitterly cold for the next few days and into the weekend. Wherever you are, temperatures will only reach around 3 to 5 degrees.”

A weather alert is currently in place for Liverpool and the surrounding areas, as well as parts of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The yellow-level alert for ice is expected to stay in place until Saturday (December 10), with people warned to take extra care and brace for disruption due to icy surfaces.

When is snow expected to fall in Liverpool?

The cold weather is expected to continue as we head into next week, when Liverpool and much of the north west could see “significant snowfall and freezing rain” due to a “widespread, locally severe frost”. Temperatures will remain “cold to very cold” with wintry showers.

The Met Office long range forecast from Thursday, December 22 onwards is a little more uncertain. Forecasters say conditions may be “widely changeable” in our area, with some spells of rain and at times snow - although it’s not possible to say for certain at this stage if we’ll enjoy a White Christmas.