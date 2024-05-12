Liverpool weather: Met Office issues ten-hour weather warning as thunderstorms and heavy rain replace sunshine
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Met Office weather warning comes into force today (May 12) as thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside.
Liverpool has seen glorious weather for much of the week, with dry conditions and temperatures reaching 24°C, and a magical appearance from the Northern Lights. However, the sunshine will be replaced by heavy showers and thunder this afternoon.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place from 12.00pm until 10.00pm and covers large swathes of the UK, including Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton and Halton. According to the Met Office, ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places’ and ‘spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures’.
Other potential disruption includes the ‘slight chance’ of power cuts, delays and cancellation to public transport services and the ‘small chance’ of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. The temperature will remain warm throughout Sunday, hovering around 20°C throughout much of the day, with a high of 23°C. It will be slightly cooler next week, dropping to 16°C by Friday.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Sunday, May 12: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 23°C.
- ⛅ Monday, May 13: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 20°C.
- 🌧️ Tuesday, May 14: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime . High of 18°C.
- ⛅ Wednesday, May 15: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 19°C.
- ⛅ Thursday, May 16: Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 18°C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.