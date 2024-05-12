Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather warning for thunderstorms covers Halton, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

A Met Office weather warning comes into force today (May 12) as thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside.

Liverpool has seen glorious weather for much of the week, with dry conditions and temperatures reaching 24°C, and a magical appearance from the Northern Lights. However, the sunshine will be replaced by heavy showers and thunder this afternoon.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place from 12.00pm until 10.00pm and covers large swathes of the UK, including Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton and Halton. According to the Met Office, ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places’ and ‘spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures’.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office. Image: Met Office

Other potential disruption includes the ‘slight chance’ of power cuts, delays and cancellation to public transport services and the ‘small chance’ of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. The temperature will remain warm throughout Sunday, hovering around 20°C throughout much of the day, with a high of 23°C. It will be slightly cooler next week, dropping to 16°C by Friday.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool