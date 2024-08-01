Liverpool weather: Met Office warns 'be prepared' for thunder and lightning
Sunshine could be replaced with thunder today as much of the country braces for a storm.
The Met Office said the public should ‘be prepared’ for thunder, lightning and torrential downpours. While some parts of the country experienced adverse conditions on Wednesday, Liverpool and Merseyside is not expected to be impacted until today (Thursday, August 1).
The Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool currently predicts sunshine for much of the day, however, a yellow weather warning for thunder, covering the whole of the Merseyside , is in force until 11.59pm. The weather agency added that is likely that further warnings ‘may need to be issued at short notice ahead of the development of the most intense thunderstorm activity’.
Despite the weather warnings, the temperature will remain warm across Liverpool, with a high of 23°C on Thursday, and a high of 25°C on Friday. Cooler conditions are expected on Saturday, with a high of 20°C.
