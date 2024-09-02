Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The alert is in force until 11.59pm, covering Liverpool, Knowsley, St Helens, Wirral, Sefton and many other places in the North West.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the whole of Liverpool and Merseyside as the region is set to be hit by thunderstorms on Monday (September 2). The Met Office has warned of the chance of ‘flooding’ and ‘disruption’ across large swathes of the country.

The alert is in force until 11.59pm, covering Liverpool, Knowsley, St Helens, Wirral, Sefton and many other places in the North West. The Met Office warns that lightning strikes, power cuts, flooded roads and travel disruption could occur in the worst hit areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across Merseyside. | Tanya Gorelova

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the weather agency: “Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day. The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”

In Liverpool, the heaviest rain is expected at around midday, becoming gradually clearer into the afternoon and evening. By 7am on Tuesday (September 3), the gloomy conditions are expected to be replaced by sunshine.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⚠️ Monday, September 2: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 19.

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 19. ⛅ Tuesday, September 3: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. High of 18.

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. High of 18. ⛅ Wednesday, September 4: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 17.

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 17. ⛅ Thursday, September 5: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 20.

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 20. ⛅ Friday, September 6: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 23.