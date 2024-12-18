Liverpool weather: Met Office warning in force as strong winds batter Merseyside
The yellow weather warning for wind is in force until 9.00am on Wednesday (December 18), covering all of Merseyside and much of the North West.
According to the Met Office: “Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected fairly widely but gusts of 65 mph are possible in a few places, particularly along the coast. Winds will ease through the rest of Wednesday morning.”
While much of the day will be calmer in Merseyside, wind gusts will increase on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning and heavy rain is expected.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- Wednesday, December 18: Yellow weather warning. High of 12°C. Low of 3°C.
- Thursday, December 19: Light showers changing to sunny. High of 7°C. Low of 6°C.
- Friday, December 20: Cloudy changing to light rain. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C.
- Saturday, December 21: Light showers. High of 12°C. Low of 4°C.
- Sunday, December 22: Light showers changing to partly cloudy. High of 8°C. Low of 6°C.
