Liverpool weather: Met Office issues 48-hour thunderstorm warning as UK heatwave continues
The Met Office has issued a 48-hour alert as heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside.
The yellow weather alert is in force from 12.00am on Wednesday (July 31) until 11.59pm on Thursday (August 1), and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Halton and Knowsley. According to the Met Office, ‘multiple rounds’ of thunder and heavy rain are forecast for Thursday and could cause disruption, including difficult driving conditions, delays to public transport, power cuts and flooding. The weather service added: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The temperature will remain hot throughout the storm, with a high of 26°C expected on Thursday.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☀️ Tuesday, July 30: Sunny intervals. High of 22°C
- ⚠️ Wednesday, July 31: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 26°C
- ⚠️ Thursday, August 1: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. High of 23°C
- ⛅ Friday, August 2: Sunny changing to cloudy by nighttime. High of 25°C
- ⛅ Saturday, August 3: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 21°C
