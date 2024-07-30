‘Multiple rounds’ of heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to batter Liverpool.

The yellow weather alert is in force from 12.00am on Wednesday (July 31) until 11.59pm on Thursday (August 1), and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Halton and Knowsley. According to the Met Office, ‘multiple rounds’ of thunder and heavy rain are forecast for Thursday and could cause disruption, including difficult driving conditions, delays to public transport, power cuts and flooding. The weather service added: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The temperature will remain hot throughout the storm, with a high of 26°C expected on Thursday.