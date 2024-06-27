Liverpool weather: When summer sunshine will return to city as heatwave comes to an end
More beautiful summer weather could be on the way soon after a week of scorching sunshine in Merseyside came to an end on Thursday.
The Met Office confirmed Liverpool reached a temperature of 27.5°C on Wednesday, making the city hotter than Barcelona. But with the ‘mini heatwave’ over, there’s a drastic change in temperature and conditions - good news for those who struggle to sleep in the heat but bad for sun-lovers.
Breezy and fresh conditions are expected across Liverpool on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 18°C and the chance of showers in the late afternoon. Friday will be more of the same, with a high of 17°C and early morning rainfall.
When will the warm weather return to Liverpool?
The Met Office predicts a further drop in temperatures as the week progresses, with Saturday and Sunday set to be 15°C and 16°C, retrospectively. While the weather agency does not provide day-by-day forecasts far in advance, Accuweather has predicted warmer conditions will return in July.
According to the website, Liverpool will see a rainy start to July with temperatures of 17°C for the first few days. However, temperatures of 20°C and above will return as the month progresses, with a five-day period of sunshine and warm weather from July 20. The last week of the month looks to be the best, with temperatures reaching 22°C, though forecasts this far in advance can vary.
Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Thursday, June 27: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 18°C
- ⛅ Friday, June 28: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Saturday, June 30: Cloudy. High of 16°C
- ☁️ Sunday, July 1: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 15°C
- ☁️ Monday, July 2: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 16°C
