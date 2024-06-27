Liverpool weather: When summer sunshine will return to city as heatwave comes to an end

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
The ‘mini heatwave’ brought temperatures of up to 27°C to Liverpool this week.

More beautiful summer weather could be on the way soon after a week of scorching sunshine in Merseyside came to an end on Thursday.

The Met Office confirmed Liverpool reached a temperature of 27.5°C on Wednesday, making the city hotter than Barcelona. But with the ‘mini heatwave’ over, there’s a drastic change in temperature and conditions - good news for those who struggle to sleep in the heat but bad for sun-lovers.

Breezy and fresh conditions are expected across Liverpool on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 18°C and the chance of showers in the late afternoon. Friday will be more of the same, with a high of 17°C and early morning rainfall.

People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind.People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind.
People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind. | Getty Images

When will the warm weather return to Liverpool?

The Met Office predicts a further drop in temperatures as the week progresses, with Saturday and Sunday set to be 15°C and 16°C, retrospectively. While the weather agency does not provide day-by-day forecasts far in advance, Accuweather has predicted warmer conditions will return in July.

According to the website, Liverpool will see a rainy start to July with temperatures of 17°C for the first few days. However, temperatures of 20°C and above will return as the month progresses, with a five-day period of sunshine and warm weather from July 20. The last week of the month looks to be the best, with temperatures reaching 22°C, though forecasts this far in advance can vary.

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

  • Thursday, June 27: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 18°C
  • Friday, June 28: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17°C
  • ☁️ Saturday, June 30: Cloudy. High of 16°C
  • ☁️ Sunday, July 1: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 15°C
  • ☁️ Monday, July 2: Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 16°C
