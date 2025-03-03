Liverpool weather forecast as Met Office predicts rising temperatures and sunshine
Though the weekend saw a chilly start to March, conditions are set to feel more ‘spring-like’ throughout the coming week, with temperatures in Liverpool reaching as high of 16°C.
Today (Monday, March 3) will be rather dull and cloudy with a high of 12°C and the occasional outbreak of patchy rain. But, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring bright sunshine.
Thursday (March 6) is set to be the best day of the week, with a maximum temperature of 16°C in Liverpool and beautiful sunshine. While cloudy conditions will return throughout the weekend, it will remain warm and hover around 14°C and 15°C, with sunny intervals.
Seven-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- Monday, March 3: Overcast. High of 12°C.
- Tuesday, March 4: Sunny. High of °C.
- Wednesday, March 5: Sunny intervals. High of 14°C.
- Thursday, March 6: Sunny changing to party cloudy by early evening. High of 16°C.
- Friday, March 7: Cloudy. High of 13°C.
- Saturday, March 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 14°C.
- Sunday, March 9: Sunny changing to party cloudy by early evening. High of 15°C.
