Liverpool weather: Met Office issues four-day weather warning as 'strong gusty winds' hit Merseyside
A yellow weather warning for wind will be in force across Liverpool and Merseyside from 3.00pm on Thursday (December 5), until 6.00am on Friday (December 6). The Met Office warns disruption will be possible from “strong and gusty winds” with delays to public transport likely. The alert covers the whole Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton.
From 3.00pm on Friday until 6.00am on Sunday (December 8), the wind alert will be replaced by a yellow warning for rain and wind, with the Met Office warning of “strong winds and heavy rain potentially leading to some disruption”.
The weather agency said: “Around 15-25 mm of rain may fall quite widely, more particularly across central, northern and western parts of England and Wales, with exposed higher ground in the north and west (particularly parts of Wales, which are at greatest risk of seeing flooding impacts) perhaps locally seeing closer to 50-70 mm.
“Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph, perhaps locally nearer 80 mph. The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely.”
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- Wednesday, December 4: Cloudy changing to light rain. High of 10°C. Low of 9°C.
- Thursday, December, 5: Yellow weather warning for wind. High of 14°C. Low of 7°C.
- Friday, December 6: Yellow weather warning for rain and wind. High of 10°C. Low of 3°C.
- Saturday, December 7: Yellow weather warning for rain and wind. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
- Sunday, December 8: Yellow weather warning for rain wind. High of 7°C. Low of 4°C.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].