Liverpool weekend weather: Sunny spells, blustery showers and possible thunder

WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside

By Emily Bonner
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 9:31 am

As we move into the weekend, it's looking partly cloudy for the region. Staying dry in St Helens, elsewhere there's patchy rain expected. Temperatures reaching highs of 19°C.

Some of the showers will be heavy at times, with the odd rumble of thunder possible.

At the latter part of the weekend, a real overcast picture for us with lots of cloud around. Drizzle expected across the region. Temperatures reaching highs of 19°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and it certainly feeling cooler for us though it is pretty average for this time of year. Patchy showers expected over the weekend, could also feel quite windy at times.

As we move into next week it could remain cloudy with a chance of precipitation. By Wednesday we could see some patchy light rain, reaching highs of 18°C.

