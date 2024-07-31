Liverpool weather: Temperature soars ahead of Met Office thunderstorm warning
The temperature is set to soar across Liverpool and Merseyside today (July 31), ahead of thunder, lightning and heavy downpours.
Liverpool can expect to experience hot conditions of up to 26°C with sunshine for much of the day but, on Thursday, the beautiful weather is predicted is replaced by thunderstorms, as the Met Office issues an alert.
The yellow weather alert for thunderstorms is in force from 1.00am until 11.59pm on Thursday (August 1), and covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region - including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens, Halton and Knowsley. According to the Met Office, ‘multiple rounds’ of thunder and heavy rain are forecast on Thursday and could cause disruption, including difficult driving conditions, delays to public transport, power cuts and flooding.
The weather service added: “Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The temperature will remain warm throughout the storm, with a high of 23°C expected on Thursday and a high of 25°C on Friday.
