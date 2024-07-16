Liverpool weather: Sunny days ahead as temperature set to soar across Merseyside
It is no secret that July has been a pretty dire month weather-wise, with the Met Office issuing multiple weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain in the first couple of weeks. The temperature has been below average too, and it has felt pretty chilly due to harsh winds and overcast skies.
Liverpool has barely seen any consistent sunshine and this week started with a weather warning for rain on Monday, which ended at 9.00am this morning (Tuesday, July 16). But, the city is set to see brighter days and a 7°C increase in temperature, meaning it could finally start to feel like summer.
According to the Met Office, much of this week could be dry with sunny spells expected on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday is set to be the hottest day Liverpool residents have seen in a while too, with the temperature predicted to reach a lovely 25°C. Saturday and Sunday will see a drop in temperature and cloudy skies, with showers expected at the start of the weekend.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- Tuesday, July 16: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 18°C.
- Wednesday, July 17: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 22°C.
- Thursday, July 18: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 23°C.
- Friday, July 19: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 25°C.
- Saturday, July 20: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 20°C.
