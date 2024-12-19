Liverpool faces disruption as Met Office issues a Christmas weekend weather warning, alerting of strong winds impacting travel and shopping plans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last weekend before Christmas is set for disruption, as the Met Office warns that strong and gusty winds could bring ‘dangerous’ hazards and difficulty on the roads.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in force from 7.00am on Saturday (December 21), until 9.00pm on Sunday (December 22). The alert covers the whole of Liverpool and Merseyside, and much of the North West with the Met Office warning travel is likely to be disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the weather service, a prolonged period of strong winds will “likely lead” to some disruption with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected. Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.

Public transport services are expected to take longer than usual and the Met Office warns “that disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel”.

Liverpool faces disruption as Met Office issues a Christmas weekend weather warning, alerting of strong winds impacting travel and shopping plans. | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

Thursday, December 19: Sunny intervals. High of 8°C. Low of 6°C.

Friday, December 20: Cloudy changing to light rain. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.

Saturday, December 21: Yellow warning for wind. High of 11°C. Low of 2°C.

Sunday, December 22: Yellow warning for wind. High of 8°C. Low of 6°C.

Monday, December 23: Partly cloudy. High of 10°C. Low of 9°C.

Met Office Christmas weather forecast for Liverpool

The Met Office’s Christmas forecast for Liverpool is available here.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].