The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Merseyside as residents woke up to thick fog and ice.

In force from 12.15am on Thursday (November 28), the fog warning advises residents to expect difficult driving conditions, slow journey times and delays to public transport services such as trains and buses.

The Met Office warns that visibility in some places will fall below 100 metres, with temperatures below freezing causing icy patches and additional hazards. The yellow alert covers Liverpool, Sefton, Wirral, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton, and is in force until 11.00am on Thursday.

As the fog clears, sunny spells are expected with bright conditions until 2.00pm. By Friday, Merseyside will start to feel warmer with temperatures reaching 10°C in Liverpool. The weekend will be mostly dry, with the odd rain shower on Sunday and a maximum temperature of 14°C on Saturday.

The Georgian Quarter shrouded with fog. | Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Thursday, November 28: Yellow weather warning for fog. High of 5°C. Low of 0°C.

Yellow weather warning for fog. High of 5°C. Low of 0°C. Friday, November 29: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 10°C. Low of 8°C. Saturday, November 30: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals. High of 14°C. Low of 12°C. Sunday, December 1: Light rain changing to partly cloudy. High of 13°C. Low of 7°C.

Light rain changing to partly cloudy. High of 13°C. Low of 7°C. Monday, December 2: Light showers changing to overcast. High of 10°C. Low of 4°C.

