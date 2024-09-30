Liverpool weather: Heavy rain set to cause 'flooding' across Merseyside as Met Office issues weather warning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Met Office weather warning is in place across Liverpool and Merseyside, as heavy rain is set to cause ‘flooding’ and ‘disruption’.
The yellow alert, which covers the whole Liverpool City Region and much of the North West, warns that ‘flooding of a few homes and businesses’ is possible, as well as issues with public transport. In place until 8.00pm on Monday (September 30), heavy rain is expected in Liverpool right up until the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 1).
According to the Met Office, “20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely with a few places seeing up to 60 mm during the course of the day”.
The highest temperature expected on Monday is 14°C, with a low of 11°C. Similar temperatures are expected throughout Tuesday but the rest of the working week should see sunshine and a maximum of 17°C.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⚠️ Monday, September 30: Yellow warning for rain. High of 14°C
- ☁️ Tuesday, October 1: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by lunchtime. High of 15°C
- ☀️ Wednesday, October 2: Sunny. High of 17°C
- ☀️ Thursday: October 3: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 17°C
- ☀️ Friday, October 4: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by early evening. High of 16°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.