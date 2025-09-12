Liverpool is bracing for an ‘unsettled' weekend of weather amid a Met Office warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as it warns of “unsettled” and “blustery” conditions including heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across many parts of the UK.

A yellow wind warning is in force from 8.00pm on Sunday (September 14) until 3.00pm on Monday (September 15). The Met Office’s alert states that “strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power” with “near-gale force winds”. The warning covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region.

Yellow weather warning impacting Merseyside. | Met Office

In Liverpool, the worst conditions are expected from the early hours of Monday, with wind gusts of nearly 50mph. Sunday will see the heaviest rain from midday, though wind gusts will only reach around 30mph.

It isn’t all doom and gloom though as Saturday (September 13) will see sunny intervals with some light showers. The maximum temperature across the weekend is expected to be 18°C.