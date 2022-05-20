Merseyside and Liverpool weather: cloudy with heavy showers forecast by Met Office

By Emily Bonner
Friday, 20th May 2022, 6:20 am

Towards the end of the week, it is staying dry in Liverpool and Chester, a chance of showers elsewhere. Lots of cloud around for the whole of the region. Reaching highs of 17°C.

As we move into the weekend, sunny skies in Southport, elsewhere there's patchy showers. There's a 40 percent chance of rain over Birkenhead and St Helens. Highs of 17°C

And looking at the five day forecast now and there really isn't much in the way of sunshine for us.

Overcast skies on the whole and we could be seeing some patchy showers with all that cloud around. Staying in the high teens for the most part so still fairly warm.

By Tuesday we could be seeing some patchy rain with highs of 16°C.

