As we move towards the middle of the week, it's looking sunny across the region, particularly in Birkenhead. Temperatures reaching highs of 20°C.
Looking at the latter part of the working week now, and the sun is coming out for us all. Staying dry in Liverpool and Chester, there is a chance we could see showers elsewhere. Highs of 19°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, and with the exception of some sunshine breaking through towards the end of the week, we will be seeing lots of cloud around.
However, we will still be feeling the benefit of the season, it's staying warm for us. Keeping mostly dry for us too. By Sunday, it's looking overcast with highs of 19°C.