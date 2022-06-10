Towards the end of the week, it is staying dry for the region and it's looking like a really lovely day on Friday, with plenty of sunshine around. Reaching highs of 21 °C.
As we move into the weekend, it’s staying sunny in Liverpool and Birkenhead, elsewhere it's looking partly cloudy and we could see some patchy rain. Highs of 20 °C.
And looking at the five day forecast now and it should be staying dry for the most part though we could see the odd shower. Lot's of sunshine around too.
However it's not looking great for those who suffer with hay fever as there's high levels of pollen as we move into the weekend. By Tuesday it's looking sunny and dry with highs of 18°C.