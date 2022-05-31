WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

It's a wet start to the week across the region and there's a 77% chance of showers over Southport. Temperatures reaching highs of 15 °C.

As we move towards the middle of the week, we're expecting lots of cloud around and with that we could also be seeing some patchy rain in places. Feeling slightly warmer with highs of 17 °C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and we're still seeing a lot of cloud around this week. With that there's patchy showers throughout the week.

Starting to warm up as the week goes on though that doesn't look like it'll last into the weekend.