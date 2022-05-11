WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry in St Helens but elsewhere in the region there’s a chance of patchy rain. Temperatures reaching highs of 17°C.

Looking at the latter part of the working week now, lot's of cloud around still, light rain forecast across the region. Cooling down for us with highs of 14°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and we're not expecting a very sunny week.

There's plenty of cloud around and with that we're likely to see some patchy showers across the region.