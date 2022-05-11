As we move towards the middle of the week, it's staying dry in St Helens but elsewhere in the region there’s a chance of patchy rain. Temperatures reaching highs of 17°C.
Looking at the latter part of the working week now, lot's of cloud around still, light rain forecast across the region. Cooling down for us with highs of 14°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, and we're not expecting a very sunny week.
There's plenty of cloud around and with that we're likely to see some patchy showers across the region.
Things are starting to warm up for us as we go into the weekend and into next week. By Sunday, it's looking partly cloudy with highs of 20°C.