WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

As we move into the weekend, sunny spells may be few and far between as it's looking partly cloudy for the region. Patchy rain in places too. Temperatures reaching highs of 19°C.

At the latter part of the weekend, it's looking overcast, lots of cloud around. Patchy rain expected across the region with the exception of Birkenhead where it's staying dry. Highs of 19°C.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And looking at the five day forecast now and we're continuing to see lots of cloud around though we could see the odd sunny spell.

After the unseasonably warm weather we've been experiencing, it's starting to cool down for us. We could be seeing more wet weather too.