Towards the end of the week, it is staying dry for most of the region apart from in Liverpool and Southport where there's a chance of patchy showers. Reaching highs of 16°C.
As we move into the weekend, it should be dry across the region though it is staying partly cloudy around. It is looking very sunny over Chester. Highs of 17°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now and it should be staying dry for the most part though we could see the odd shower.
Staying partly cloudy with plenty of sunny spells. It is a little cooler, not feeling as muggy as it did last week. By Tuesday there's patchy rain with highs of 16°C.